22. Jänner 2019 14:09

Das sind die Oscar-Nominierten

Academy Awards

© Getty Images

Das sind die Oscar-Nominierten

Diese Stars und Filme haben dieses Jahr die Chance auf einen der begehrten Trophäen.

Am Dienstagnachmittag wurden in Los Angeles die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben. Das sind sie:

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Amy Adams - Vice

Martina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favorite 

Rachel Weisz - The Favorite

 



 

 

Bester Nebendarsteller

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver- BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant . Can you ever forgive me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

 

 



 

Auslands-Oscar:

Capernaum - Libanon

Cold War - Polen

Never Look Away - Deutschland

Roma - Mexiko

Shoplifters - Japan

 

 



Orginal Song

All The Stars . Black Panther

"i'll fight" - From RBG

Shallow - A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy trades his Spurs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins

 



 

 

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek  - Bohemian Rapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book



 

 

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Yakitza Aparico - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favorite

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You ever forgive me

 



 

 

Bester Regisseur

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee

Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favorite - Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Adam McKay

 

Bester Film

Black Panther

BlaKkKlansman

Bohemian Rapsody

The Favorite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is born

Vice



 

 

 

EBEL

Bulls brauchen Pflichtpunkte

Die Salzburger treffen in Zagreb auf das Tabellenschlusslicht.
Urteil in Teilen aufgehoben

Mordprozess im Fall Roland

Im Salzburger Mordfall Roland K. hat der Oberste Gerichtshof das Urteil in Teilen aufgehoben.

 

 

